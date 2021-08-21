Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of MN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.