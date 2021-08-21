Marco Fregenal Sells 2,480 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $63,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $163,846.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96.

Shares of FTHM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fathom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

