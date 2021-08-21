Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

