Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
