Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

MBII has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis lowered their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.95.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,402.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

