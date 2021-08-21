Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Aegis from $3.50 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. Research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

