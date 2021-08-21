MASQ Market Cap Achieves $4.72 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $199,744.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.60 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00914211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.32 or 0.06615640 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,348,906 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

