Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.99. 4,135,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

