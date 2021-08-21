Matthijs Glastra Sells 10,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NOVT opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.97. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

