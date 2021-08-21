Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.