McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 187.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 239.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

