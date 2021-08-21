MenaPay Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $479.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00808090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102647 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.