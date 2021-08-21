Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. 5,969,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

