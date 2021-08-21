Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. 6,284,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

