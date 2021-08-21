Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VIVO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 383,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,627. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

