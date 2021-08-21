Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 354,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

