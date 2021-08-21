Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MESA. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

MESA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.09. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

