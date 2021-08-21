Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00840378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00161524 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

