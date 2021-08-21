Metronome Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.77 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00009119 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $53.77 million and approximately $78,736.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,048.57 or 1.00102286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.01 or 0.00914329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.91 or 0.06644933 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,321,142 coins and its circulating supply is 12,034,768 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

