Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 41,015 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $826,042.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OCDX stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

