Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,855.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.