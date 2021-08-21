Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.