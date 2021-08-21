Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

