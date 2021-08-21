Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,231,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 20,117,666 shares.The stock last traded at $305.10 and had previously closed at $296.77.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

