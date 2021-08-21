Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,116 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

