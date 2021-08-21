Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

