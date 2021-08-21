Millennium Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 400,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 126,408 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

