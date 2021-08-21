Millennium Management LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

