Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

