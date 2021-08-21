Millennium Management LLC Sells 28,071 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Viad by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

