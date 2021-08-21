Millennium Management LLC Sells 364,193 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 364,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

