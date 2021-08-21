MKM Partners Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $106.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.