MktCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $12,105.10 and approximately $85.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00134342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00151017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.12 or 1.00110619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00926273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.53 or 0.06651440 BTC.

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

