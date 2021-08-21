monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $352.28 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $364.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,316,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

