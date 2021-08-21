monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.22.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY opened at $352.28 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $364.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $54,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $11,180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $14,475,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $96,731,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.