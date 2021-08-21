Morgan Stanley Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Energizer worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

