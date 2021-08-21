Morgan Stanley Trims AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Target Price to $47.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 490,427 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $8,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

