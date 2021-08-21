Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Shares Up 0.4%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCAE. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,701,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

