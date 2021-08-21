MovieBloc Market Capitalization Tops $41.57 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $41.57 million and $17.78 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.58 or 0.00815533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00048310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105294 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,206,613,368 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

