MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. 10,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.52. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

