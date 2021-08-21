Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

