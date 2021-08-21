MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. MYR Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYRG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $96.60. 69,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,289. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.73.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.