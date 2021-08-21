MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYTE opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $88,039,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.