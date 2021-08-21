Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $151.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.06 million to $156.72 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $617.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $620.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $741.91 million, with estimates ranging from $706.01 million to $768.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

NTRA traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,512. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,498,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

