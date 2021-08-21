National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.00 million.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

