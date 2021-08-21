National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

