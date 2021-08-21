National Bank Financial Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $82.02 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.