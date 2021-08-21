National Bankshares Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.90 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

