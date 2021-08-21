National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.03.

NFG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 285,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

