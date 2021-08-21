National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 285,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,124. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

