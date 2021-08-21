Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NTUS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 89,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $890.82 million, a P/E ratio of 649.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $708,686. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

